VIDEO: Floodwater on River Street due to Irma

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Tropical Storm Irma left an unusual sight on River Street this afternoon, with floodwaters rising on Rousakis Plaza.

About 12:30 p.m. today the Savannah River began spilling over its banks and quickly flooded the entire plaza area.

At one point, there were several feet of water in the area.

The water kept coming and less than an hour later, the Hyatt Regency Ballroom on the street level was full of up to a foot of water.

And River Street in front of the ballroom flooded soon after.

There was word of several other businesses that may have also been damaged due to the water.

About three hours later, the water began to recede – going down as quickly as it seemed to rise.