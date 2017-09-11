Tracking Irma: 11am Complete Forecast

LATEST ON IRMA: Irma is a Tropical Storm with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph with higher gusts. Irma is moving to the NNW at 17 mph.

A TORNADO WATCH is in effect for Wayne… Long… McIntosh… Liberty… Bryan… Chatham… Jasper and Beaufort counties until 2pm.

TROPICAL STORM WARNING is in effect for the counties shaded in the map below. This means tropical storm force winds (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph winds) are possible in these areas.

FLASH FLOOD WATCH for the entire Coastal Empire and Lowcountry, as some areas could pick up a foot of rain.

STORM SURGE WARNING for all Coastal Counties

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Heavy bands of rainfall, strong wind, isolated tornadoes, and storm surge along the coast. Highs only in the 70s.

TONIGHT: Rain starts to move out, but gusty wind continues. Lows in the 60s.

IN THE EXTENDED FORECAST: Conditions will gradually improve through the day Tuesday. For the rest of the week we will see a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures into the low 80s. We stay mostly dry, so the weather will co-operate during the clean-up process from Irma.

IRMA IMPACTS:

WIND: There is potential for moderate to major wind damage to trees and structures, leading to power outages. Strong and damaging winds possible from the coast to far inland sustained 40-55 mph with gusts to 70+ mph. The highest wind will be felt in our southern counties (south of I-16) and along the Georgia and South Carolina coast.

TORNADOES: With the west trend of the forecast tornadoes will be possible in rain bands to the north and east of the storm center.

STORM TOTAL RAINFALL: Widespread 4-8″ across our South Carolina counties and our Georgia counties, with isolated higher amounts. These significant rainfall totals could result in flash flooding.

STORM SURGE: As hurricane Irma approaches water levels will continue to rise, bringing a flooding threat along the coast. Current projections indicate a possible storm surge of 4-6 feet above dry ground. Also, moderate to major coastal flooding and beach erosion are likely at times of high tide through early Tuesday.

POWER OUTAGES: Isolated to scattered power outages are likely. Heavy rain and saturated ground will increase the potential for downed trees especially on Monday.