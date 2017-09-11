St. Joseph’s/Candler combine campuses for storm; 2 babies born at St. Joseph’s

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — For the first time in St. Joseph’s/Candler’s history, Candler Hospital packed up their operations and combined with the St. Joseph’s campus on Abercorn Street to prepare for the possible landfall of Hurricane Irma.

President and CEO of St. Joseph’s/Candler, Paul Hinchey, said combining the two campuses was “no small accomplishment” but the decision was made for the safety of patients and staff during the storm. He said the St. Joseph’s campus was built to withstand strong hurricane force winds.

He event remarked that two babies had been delivered during the consolidation, stating it was the first time since 1997 that a baby has been delivered at St. Joseph’s.

 

