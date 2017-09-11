Savannah-Chatham schools remain closed through Wednesday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Due to the expected impacts associated with Hurricane Irma and the District’s need to fully assess the safety of all facilities, all SCCPSS schools will now remain closed through Wednesday, September 13, 2017.

NO SCHOOL :

Monday, September 11, 2017

Tuesday, September 12, 2017

Wednesday, September 13, 2017

SCCPSS staff will return to work on a staggered re-entry schedule. Return to work notices will be provided with at least a 48 hour notice. Essential staff, as notified by his or her Supervisor, will return first to assess facility conditions. Additional information will be provided about return to work schedules and the re-opening of school once the storm has passed and its impact on the state and our area becomes clear.

The return to school date is subject to change based on the findings of facility assessments. Additional updates will be provided as necessary.

Please make sure to monitor our website – www.sccpss.com and the SCCPSS Facebook and Twitter feeds for further updates.