Power outages across Coastal areas of Georgia and SC; Check your area here

Current power outages for Coastal Georgia and South Carolina:
Georgia Power: 337 outages/ 30,641 customers affected
Coastal Electric Cooperative: 2878 customers affected
13 outages/1098 customers affected
SCE&G: 1984 outages
South Carolina Electric Cooperatives: 352 outages
To continue to check your area, go to:
Electric Company Outage Maps:
Georgia Power http://outagemap.georgiapower.com/external/default.html
Coastal Electric Cooperative—Bryan, Liberty, McIntosh
http://oms.coastalemc.com/OMSWebMap/OMSWebMap.htm?clientKey=undefined
Canoochee EMC–Bryan, Bulloch, Chatham, Emanuel, Evans, Liberty, Long, Tattnall and Toombs
http://outage.canoocheeemc.com:8889
SCE&G
https://www.sceg.com/outages-emergencies/power-outages/outage-map
South Carolina Electric Cooperatives—all counties