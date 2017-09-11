Power outages across Coastal areas of Georgia and SC; Check your area here

By Published:

Current power outages for Coastal Georgia and South Carolina:

Georgia Power: 337 outages/ 30,641 customers affected

Coastal Electric Cooperative: 2878 customers affected

 

Canoochee EMC:

13 outages/1098 customers affected

SCE&G: 1984 outages

South Carolina Electric Cooperatives: 352 outages

To continue to check your area, go to:

Electric Company Outage Maps:

Georgia Power  http://outagemap.georgiapower.com/external/default.html

Coastal Electric Cooperative—Bryan, Liberty, McIntosh

http://oms.coastalemc.com/OMSWebMap/OMSWebMap.htm?clientKey=undefined

Canoochee EMC–Bryan, Bulloch, Chatham, Emanuel, Evans, Liberty, Long, Tattnall and Toombs

http://outage.canoocheeemc.com:8889

SCE&G

https://www.sceg.com/outages-emergencies/power-outages/outage-map

South Carolina Electric Cooperatives—all counties

https://outages.ecsc.org/outages/maps

