Irma takes a toll on Beaufort County

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – For many in Beaufort County, Irma will be one for the history books.

Water continued to rise throughout the afternoon, leaving neighbors in a state of shock.

“This is the worst I’ve ever seen it,” says Beaufort resident Joseph Harvey.

At high tide, the May River breached flooded homes and roads, including Allendale Street where Joseph Harvey lives.

He says he evacuated for Hurricane Matthew but decided to stay for Irma.

“I didn’t think it was going to be this bad and I had some friends who need a place to stay,” Harvey explains. “They got flooded last year and didn’t want to take that chance this year.”

Over on Alljoy Road, Tom Cartmel took the same chance. He watched as military vehicles and first responders worked to rescue those stranded in his neighborhood.

Cartmel says it was “fairly distressing,” understandable since it’s the second time in less than a year since storm surge has come too close for comfort.

“In Matthew, it was under my house, but not like this,” he says.

And even with the damage done, Beaufort residents are staying afloat with a little humor.

“I’ve got waterfront property now,” says Harvey.