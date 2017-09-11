Despite the weather, McDonoughs is open for business

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – With power outages, flooding, and trees down around Savannah, there’s nothing like a warm plate of food to lift your spirits.

Today restaurant owner Billy Lee has opened doors to customers at McDonoughs on E. McDonough Street downtown.

“A lot of people are looking for a place to eat and get out of the weather,” says Lee.

He and his best friend Nate Shaffer rode around this morning looking for open grocery stores so they could make some hot meals for anyone who needs them.

He says many of his regulars stopped by today, but he was surprised to see a lot of people from Florida.

“It’s been a lot of fun doing it, and I’ve gotten to see a lot of people I’ve never met before,” Lee says.

While the full menu isn’t available, Lee says they have hamburgers, hot dogs, and fries left.

“Whatever we can do, whatever we’ve got in, we’ll serve it ’til we run out.”

CEMA has yet to announce a curfew for Savannah residents, but McDonoughs will be open for business until then.