950,000 Georgia Power customers without power

ATLANTA (WSAV) – Irma’s wrath continues in Georgia and nearly 950,000 Georgia Power customers are currently without power.

Due to high winds, fallen trees and extensive damage, extended power outages are expected to continue.

The company is prepared to respond with nearly 5,500 personnel from the company to restore power as quickly and safely as possible following the storm.

All of Georgia Power’s resources are being held and dedicated to storm restoration efforts in the state following Hurricane Irma.

Once the storm leaves affected areas, Georgia Power will wait until conditions are safe for damage assessment teams to enter the field and begin the restoration process.

This could take several days, if not weeks, depending on the amount of damage and safe access to areas.

Customers around Savannah, Columbus, Metro Atlanta, etc. are currently being affected by the outages.

How to check for updates:

DO NOT call 911 to report outages or receive outage updates

Dial 888-891-0938 to check the statage of an outage, to report an outage, or to access safety tips and useful information

Download the Georgia Power mobile app for on-the go-info

Follow @GeorgiaPower on twitter for tips, updates, customer service and more

Safety tips:

Watch for downed wires that may be hidden by debris or fallen trees

Do not touch a downed wire or attempt to remove tree branches from power lines — it can kill

Don’t step in standing water or saturated ground where downed lines may be present — they could be electrified

Avoid chain link fences that may be electrified by a downed line out of sight

Check Georgia Powers outage map here.