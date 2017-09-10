Video: Storm surge, strong winds on Miami River

MIAMI (WSAV) – Hurricane Irma is just inland near Naples, blasting Category 3 winds at a maximum of 114mph.

While the wind is certainly a major concern, the threat of water damage remains.

Take a look at some of this video from this morning near Miami River, which is nearly 100 miles away from the eye of the storm.

Mike Seidel is on location, braving strong winds and storm surge.

Between live shots, Seidel and his camera man are ducking into a parking garage to take a break from the water and wind.