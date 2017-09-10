Video: Storm surge, strong winds on Miami River

By Published:

MIAMI (WSAV) – Hurricane Irma is just inland near Naples, blasting Category 3 winds at a maximum of 114mph.

While the wind is certainly a major concern, the threat of water damage remains.

Take a look at some of this video from this morning near Miami River, which is nearly 100 miles away from the eye of the storm.

Mike Seidel is on location, braving strong winds and storm surge.

Between live shots, Seidel and his camera man are ducking into a parking garage to take a break from the water and wind.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s