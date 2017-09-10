Urgent Care 24/7 will keep select locations, vet services open through storm

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Urgent Care 24/7 will operate three clinics during Hurricane Irma. The Midtown, Pooler, and Historic Savannah locations will remain open during Hurricane Irma. X-ray will be available at the Midtown location.
You can dial 912-234-CARE to reach all clinics.
Due to the curfew in Chatham County, some clinics have adjusted operating hours.
Clinics:
Urgent Care 24/7 Midtown
- 1202 E Derenne Ave Savannah, GA 31406
- (912) 349-0342
- Open 24 hours
Urgent Care 24/7 Pooler
- 9 Mill Creek Cir Pooler, GA 31322
- (912) 748-9992
- Open 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
Urgent Care 24/7 Historic Savannah
- 210 Fahm St Savannah, GA 31401
- (912) 662-8645
- Open 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
Veterinary care:
Savannah Animal Care will remain open 24/7 for emergency and routine Veterinary care during Hurricane Irma in order to care for the pets staying in Savannah.
- 510 W Bryan St Savannah, GA 31401
