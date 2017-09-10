Urgent Care 24/7 will keep select locations, vet services open through storm

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Urgent Care 24/7 will operate three clinics during Hurricane Irma. The Midtown, Pooler, and Historic Savannah locations will remain open during Hurricane Irma. X-ray will be available at the Midtown location.

You can dial 912-234-CARE to reach all clinics.

Due to the curfew in Chatham County, some clinics have adjusted operating hours.

Clinics:

Urgent Care 24/7 Midtown

  • 1202 E Derenne Ave Savannah, GA 31406
  • (912) 349-0342
  • Open 24 hours

Urgent Care 24/7 Pooler

  • 9 Mill Creek Cir Pooler, GA 31322
  • (912) 748-9992
  • Open 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Urgent Care 24/7 Historic Savannah

  • 210 Fahm St Savannah, GA 31401
  • (912) 662-8645
  • Open 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Veterinary care:

Savannah Animal Care will remain open 24/7 for emergency and routine Veterinary care during Hurricane Irma in order to care for the pets staying in Savannah.

  • 510 W Bryan St Savannah, GA 31401

