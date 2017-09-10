UPDATE: List of Georgia shelters, open campgrounds, equine sites

Related Coverage Three Lowcountry shelters open for evacuees

GEORGIA (WSAV) – The following is a list of shelters, as well as their open times. As additional shelter information becomes available, we will update this list.

This list is not complete. We encourage those affected by Hurricane Irma to contact your local officials, media, and emergency management directors.

American Red Cross Shelters: Individuals with Functional and Access Needs are welcome at all general population shelters and are encouraged to bring any medications and equipment with them.

Brooks (East Macon) Recreation Center: FULL 3326 Ocmulgee E Blvd, Macon, GA 31217

North Macon Park Community Center: FULL 815 N Macon Park Dr, Macon, GA 31210

Frank Johnson Recreation Center: FULL 2227 Mercer University Dr, Macon, GA 31201

Columbus Civic Center: OPEN 400 4th Street, Columbus, GA 31901

Trinity on the Hill: OPEN 1330 Monte Sano Ave, Augusta, GA 30904

Westside High School: OPEN 1102 Patriots Way, Augusta, GA 30907

Blackshear Trail Elementary: OPEN 1001 Blackshear Road, Cordele, GA 31015 · Waycross High School: OPEN 700 Victory Dr, Waycross GA 31503

Cross Point Church: OPEN 4100 North Valdosta Rd, Valdosta, GA 31602

First Baptist Church of Cuthbert: OPEN 657 College St, Cuthbert, GA 39840

Dublin High School: OPEN 1127 Hillcrest Parkway, Dublin, GA 31021 www.gema.ga.gov

East Laurens High School: OPEN 920 HWY 80 E, East Dublin, GA 31027

Abraham Baldwin College: OPEN 2802 Moore Highway, Tifton, GA 31793

Albany Civic Center: FULL 100 W Oglethorpe Blvd, Albany, GA 31701

Liberty Square Church: FULL 2001 Liberty Square Dr. NE, Cartersville, GA 30121

Good Samaritan Shelters: The list below is of good Samaritan shelters that we know as available or soon-to-be available throughout the state. Please note that this list in not all-inclusive. Those seeking more information should reach out to their local Emergency Management Agency (EMA) office. Their contact information can be found on the GEMA/HS website.

Freedom Church: OPEN with space available for pets 500 Underwood Rd, Milledgeville, GA 31061

Park Avenue United Methodist Church: OPEN with limited room available for those with pets, significant room available for those without pets 100 E Park Ave Valdosta, GA 31602

Macedonia Baptist Church: OPEN with space available for campsites 3420 E Centerpoint Rd, Preston, GA 31824

Scott Baptist Church: OPEN with space available for pets 5 Archer Pond Smith Rd, Adrian, GA 31002

Northside Baptist Church: OPEN 423 E County Rd, Thomaston, GA 30286

Remnant Church of God: OPEN 83205 Memorial Drive Waycross, GA 31501

Manor Community Center: OPEN Manor-Millwood Rd. Manor, GA 31550

Locust Grove Baptist Church: OPEN 2950 Tanger Blvd, Locust Grove, GA 30248

First Baptist Church Gordon: OPEN 103 College St., Gordon, GA 31031

First Methodist Baxley: OPEN 217 S. Main St., Baxley, GA 31513

Consolation Baptist: OPEN http://www.gema.ga.gov 6316 Golden Isles W, Baxley, GA 31513

Ten Mile Baptist: OPEN 3785 10 Mile Rd., Baxley, GA 31513

Lafayette Elk’s Lodge: OPEN 3158 N Hwy 27, Lafayette, GA 30728

Smithsboro Baptist Church: OPEN 314 Smithboro Rd., Monticello, GA 31064

Brewton Parker College Gillis Gymnasium: opens at 12:00 p.m., Sun., Sept. 10 201 David-Eliza Fountain Circle Mount Vernon, Georgia 30445

First Baptist Church of Mount Vernon: opens at 1:00 p.m., Sun., Sept. 10 Corner of US Hwy 280 & US Hwy 221 Mount Vernon, Georgia 30445

Calvary Grace Baptist Church: opens at 1:00 p.m., Sun., Sept 10 777 US Hwy 280, Ailey, Georgia 30410

Zion Hill Free Will Baptist Church: opens at 1:00 p.m., Sun., Sept. 10 3064 Zion Hill Road Millwood, GA 31552

New Life Assembly of God Church: open 1:00 p.m. on Sun., Sept. 10, 2191, Golf Course Road, Blackshear, GA 31516

Open Campgrounds:

West Point Lake will open Holiday campground to accommodate evacuees from Hurricane Irma. Registration for a campsite will be handled at Holiday campground gatehouse. Although not required, evacuees are encouraged to call Holiday campground in advance at 706.884.6818. Please provide some form of identification that verifies they reside in one of the impacted areas from this hurricane before obtaining a campsite. Address: 954 Abbottsford Road, LaGrange, Georgia 30240. The park is located off GA Highway 109, approximately 10 miles west of Lagrange, GA.

Atlanta Motor Speedway will open its camping facilities free of charge on their unreserved campground facilities to evacuees seeking temporary refuge from the approaching Hurricane Irma. The speedway will open its facilities Thursday. Evacuees will have free access to hot showers and restroom facilities at the Rinnai Shower Station camper bath house. For more information, contact the speedway at (770) 946-4211 or go to www.atlantamotorspeedway.com.

Information regarding taking shelter at Georgia State Parks can be found on the Georgia State Parks website.

Animal Shelters: Below is a list of animal shelters that we know of.

FVSU Safe Center: OPEN 55-399 Porter Lane, Fort Valley, GA 31030 www.gema.ga.gov

Macon Market Pet Shelter: OPEN 2055 Eisenhower Parkway, Macon, GA 310206

PAWS Humane, INC.: OPEN 4900 Milgen Rd, Columbus GA 31909

Okefenokee Fairgrounds: OPEN 2451 Knight Avenue, Waycross, Georgia 31503

The Pet Lodge: OPEN 5970 Peach Parkway, Fort Valley, GA 31030

Albany Humane Society: OPEN 1705 West Oakridge Dr, Albany, GA 31707

Tifton Animal Services: OPEN 278 Georgia HWY 125 S, Tifton, GA 31794

Warner Robins Shelter: OPEN 208 Stalnaker Avenue, Warner Robins, GA 31088

Equine Evacuation Site: Owners will be required to provide the necessary feed, hay and tack to care for all horses while here. With the limited number of stalls available, equine owners will need to have a secondary site in case they’ve met capacity before arriving in Perry.

Georgia National Fairgrounds & Agricenter: OPEN 401 Golden Isles Pkwy, Perry, GA 31069

A.H. Stephens State Park: OPEN 456 Alexander Street NW, Crawfordville, GA 30631

Hard Labor Creek State Park: OPEN 5 Hard Labor Creek Road, Rutledge, GA 30663

Watson Mill Bridge State Park: OPEN 650 Watson Mill Road, Comer, GA 30629

For more information visit GEMA’s website here.