Three Lowcountry shelters open for evacuees

Two shelters opened in Beaufort County Sunday for those looking for a safe place to whether the storm and a Jasper County shelter, which opened Saturday, has more than 200 people so far.

The shelters are located at Bluffton High School on 12 H.E. McCracken Drive, Battery Creek High School at 1 Blue Dolphin Drive and Ridgeland-Hardeeville High School at 250 Jaguar Trail in Ridgeland.

The shelters, which are staffed by the American Red Cross, Department of Social Services, Army National Guard and local law enforcement offer food and a place to sleep.

“We provide everyone with a cot, two hot meals and a breakfast like a continental breakfast every morning. They do have to register. We have health services here. We’re pretty much set up for anything,” Jasper Shelter Manager Becky Bowie said.

Bowie mentioned the Jasper Shelter also has some health services available.

None of the Lowcountry shelters allows pets at this time. Bowie said they were trying to accommodate that request but as of Sunday morning did not have a place for them.

Service and therapy animals are allowed.