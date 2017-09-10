Photos: Coast Guard prepares in Savannah for Irma response

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Aircrews from Coast Guard Air Station Miami arrived in Savannah today to safely pre-stage aircraft ahead of Hurricane Irma.

The Coast Guard will move assets out of the path of the storm to ensure they are prepared to respond at the first sign of the storm’s passing.

Members from Coast Guard Air Station Savannah, as well as Hunter Army Air Field and Fort Stewart, worked today to ensure Coast Guard aircraft and personnel are getting hangar space and other necessities in order to respond after the storm passes.

Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Andre, an aviation machinery technician, inspects the rotor blades of an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter after landing at Air Station Savannah, Ga., Sept. 9, 2017. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Steve Strohmaier/Released) Coast Guard aircrew members inspect an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter after landing at Air Station Savannah, Ga., Sept. 9, 2017. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Steve Strohmaier/Released) A Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter sits on the tarmac at Air Station Savannah, Ga., Sept. 9, 2017. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Steve Strohmaier/Released) A Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin is pushed into the hangar at Air Station Savannah, Ga., Sept. 9, 2017. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Steve Strohmaier/Released) . Marshall Branch, commander Air Station Savannah, Col. Sean Bernabe, commander 3rd Infantry Division, and Col. Jason Wolter, garrison commander for Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield, stand near the Coast Guard hangar at Air Station Savannah, Ga. Sept. 10, 2017. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Steve Strohmaier/Released)