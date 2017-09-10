Photos: Coast Guard prepares in Savannah for Irma response

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Aircrews from Coast Guard Air Station Miami arrived in Savannah today to safely pre-stage aircraft ahead of Hurricane Irma.
The Coast Guard will move assets out of the path of the storm to ensure they are prepared to respond at the first sign of the storm’s passing.
Members from Coast Guard Air Station Savannah, as well as Hunter Army Air Field and Fort Stewart, worked today to ensure Coast Guard aircraft and personnel are getting hangar space and other necessities in order to respond after the storm passes.