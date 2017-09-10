Photos: Coast Guard prepares in Savannah for Irma response

By Published:
Coast Guard aircrew members inspect an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter after landing at Air Station Savannah, Ga., Sept. 9, 2017. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Steve Strohmaier/Released)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Aircrews from Coast Guard Air Station Miami arrived in Savannah today to safely pre-stage aircraft ahead of Hurricane Irma.

The Coast Guard will move assets out of the path of the storm to ensure they are prepared to respond at the first sign of the storm’s passing.

Members from Coast Guard Air Station Savannah, as well as Hunter Army Air Field and Fort Stewart, worked today to ensure Coast Guard aircraft and personnel are getting hangar space and other necessities in order to respond after the storm passes.

Coast Guard prepares for Irma

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s