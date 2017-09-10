Mayor says high winds damage building in Atlanta

ATLANTA (AP) – Mayor Kasim Reed says strong winds have torn tile and debris off a building facade on a popular street in downtown Atlanta.

Reed said in news conference Sunday that some road have been closed after tile fell from a 32-story building on Peachtree Street. The mayor says he expects winds to grow stronger over the night and could experience down power lines and trees throughout the city.

Reed says preparations for the storm have been ongoing for the past four days. He’s urging residents to store items such as trash cans or outside furniture or equipment inside their homes.

“Don’t be fooled that this storm cannot hurt you. Don’t go out and play in it,” he said. “We urge everyone to stay indoors and stay safe as we make through this challenging moment.”

The mayor says the Atlanta Streetcar has been closed as a preventive measure so the lines that power the train will not fall.

Reed says the Red Cross and recreations will be open for those seeking shelter from the storm. The Salvation Army will assist with any homeless people who are also seeking shelter.