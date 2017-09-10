Mail service temporarily adjusted in Florida, Georgia due to storm

JACKSONVILLE, Florida — The U.S. Postal Service Gulf Atlantic District, which includes portions of northern Florida and southern Georgia, continues to prepare for the arrival of Hurricane Irma by advising customers that normal service operations in the path of the storm may be interrupted in the event of unsafe conditions such as high winds, flooding or impassable roads.

They will continue to temporarily adjust operations at some Post Offices in both Florida and Georgia. The information below provides the latest details on specific dates and times of temporary service suspensions.

GEORGIA:

Effective Sept. 8, all Post Offices, Stations, Branches, and Finance Units within this 3-Digit ZIP Code range have suspended retail and delivery operations until Tuesday, September 12, 2017:

ZIP Codes beginning with 304, 310, 312, 313, 314, 315, 316, 317, 318, 319, and 398

FLORIDA:

Effective Sept. 8, all Post Offices, Stations, Branches, and Finance Units within this 3-Digit ZIP Code range suspended retail and delivery operations until Tuesday, September 12, 2017:

ZIP Codes 320, 322, 323, 324, 325, 326, and 344

As conditions improve, the Postal Service will provide additional information on restoration of service, including the delivery of mail and the reopening of Post Offices. We apologize to our customers for any inconvenience.

Customers may call 1-800-ASK-USPS (1-800-274-8777) for updated information. Media can access updated USPS Service Alerts at http://about.usps.com/news/service-alerts/welcome/htm and the PostalPro website at http://postalpro.usps.com/.