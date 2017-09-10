Hurricane Irma information for Camden County

Updated on Sept. 12 at 12:30 p.m.

The Camden County Government’s website is the OFFICIAL website for current hurricane information in Camden County.

The Emergency Management Agency is providing information to the citizens through the Camden County Government website.

You may also find information on the Camden County and Emergency Management Facebook page.

Schools:

Schools will remain closed until it is determined facilities are ready.

Curfew:

Camden County Sheriff, Jim Proctor, has announced that a curfew will be in effect until further notice. The curfew is in effect from 8:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m. daily.

Evacuation Orders:

Evacuation orders have not been lifted for Camden County. If you are in a safe place outside of the county, you are strongly encouraged to remain where you are. There is no water or sewer service in the City of Kingsland. The St. Marys water and sewer systems are at maximum capacity and may not be able to handle additional strain.

The resources of every agency are being fully employed to create solutions for the citizens of Camden County. While we know communication is important, the priority now must be the safety and health of residents now in the county. Regular updates will be posted to the Camden County website and our Facebook pages for Camden County Government and Camden County EMA. Please sign up for CodeRED to receive emergency notifications. Residents may call 1-866-868-4351 toll-free to get answers to frequently asked questions about Hurricane Irma’s impact on Camden County. _______________________________________________________________________________________________________

TRAVEL ADVISORY

NO DRIVER SERVICES IN CAMDEN COUNTY

Camden County Emergency Management Officials are requesting that motorists traveling along I-95 do not stop in Camden County because there are no driver services available due to Hurricane Irma.

There is no electricity, water, and sewer services, coupled with no fuel supply or accommodations available to serve the public. Officials urge all drivers to plan their trips with the knowledge that Camden County will not be able to fulfil their needs. As services are recovered and restored, we look forward to once again welcoming visitors to our community in the future. _______________________________________________________________________________________________________ The Camden County Landfill will be closed on Tuesday, September 12, 2017. Curbside trash service for unincorporated Camden County will NOT be collected on Tuesday, September 12, 2017. We will notify you here about the reopening of the landfills.