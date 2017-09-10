Hurricane Irma information for Camden County

The Camden County Government’s website is the OFFICIAL website for current hurricane information in Camden County.

The Emergency Management Agency is providing information to the citizens through the Camden County Government website.

You may also find information on the Camden County and Emergency Management Facebook page.

As of Sept. 10, Camden County Emergency Management Officials emphasize that all of Camden County is under a voluntary evacuation and per the State of Georgia Executive Order made by Governor Deal all areas east of I-95 are under a mandatory evacuation. Camden County is currently under a Tropical Storm Warning, a Storm Surge Warning, a Hurricane Watch, and a Flash Flood Watch. Tonight in Camden County, Tropical Storm conditions are expected with Hurricane conditions possible.