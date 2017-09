GEORGIA (WSAV) — Governor Nathan Deal today expands the state of emergency to include 65 additional Georgia counties. The order now applies to the entire state.

The order now applies to the entire state, which includes 159 counties.

The state government will be closed Monday and Tuesday for all employees except essential personnel.

Deal will hold a press conference tonight at 6 p.m. Watch on News 3 on-air or online.

To read the executive order, click here.