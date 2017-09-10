Beaufort barrier islands under curfew through Tuesday morning

BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC (WSAV) — Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Management has enacted a nighttime curfew during the hours of 7p.m.-7 a.m. beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday evening and remaining in place until 7 a.m. on Tuesday, September 12.

This Order may be extended depending upon future storm conditions and potential impacts. The curfew is only in effect for Hilton Head Island, Harbour Island, Hunting Island, Fripp Island and Daufuskie Islands. Areas of Beaufort County not under the mandatory evacuation order will not be subjected to the curfew.