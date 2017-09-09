Water will be turned off to some SC barrier islands on Sunday

Okatie, SC – Beaufort-Jasper Water & Sewer Authority announced they will turn off water to the following barrier islands at 4 p.m. on Sunday: Fripp Island, Harbor Island and Hunting Island.

They say the decision was made based on the current forecast, the projected storm surge from Hurricane Irma and the mandatory evacuation order issued by the Governor.

The restoration of service will occur once the weather permits.

After the service is restored there will be a boil water advisory in place until customers are notified by their local water supplier that it is safe to consume.

While the advisory is in effect, water must be boiled vigorously for at least one minute before drinking or cooking.