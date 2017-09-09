Talmadge Bridge, Sidney Lanier to close in preparation for Irma

GEORGIA (WSAV) – The Georgia Department of Transportation is closing the Talmadge Memorial Bridge on US 17 in Savannah-Chatham County and the Sidney Lanier Bridge on SR 25 in Brunswick-Glynn County.

This will go in effect starting at 12:00 p.m. tomorrow, Sunday, September 10 in the coastal region due to anticipated gale-force winds from Hurricane Irma.

The predicted strength of the wind at the bridge elevation will render vehicles susceptible to incidents.

Motorists attempting to navigate vehicles across the bridge in conditions with the high wind levels anticipated from Hurricane Irma may not be able to properly control the vehicles. The bridge is being closed for the safety of the public.

An extensive inspection of both bridges must be performed after Hurricane Irma passes, therefore, the closure will remain in place until further notice.

Evacuees should allow themselves extra time to reroute due to bridge closure; remain patient; exercise caution in their travels.