Recovery info, county updates after Tropical Storm Irma

We’ve gathered the most important information for you on recovery following the storm.

GEORGIA

FEMA assistance:

Survivors with losses due to Hurricane Irma in Camden, Chatham and Glynn counties may now register for disaster assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, according to state and federal officials.

Individuals can register online at DisasterAssistance.gov or through the FEMA app.

Red Cross and United Way:

For housing resources contact the Red Cross at 877-500-8645. To find more information on food resources and other assistance, please click here or call 211 for United Way.

Price Gouging:

If you feel that you may have been the victim of a scam or price gouging contact the Office of the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Unit at 1-800-869-1123 toll-free.

You can also make a written report here.

Report Damage:

You can now self-report basic information about damage to homes, businesses, and public facilities by clicking here. This site can be accessed on mobile or desktop.

For more information, find your county listed below. The link will take you to a list of additional info and helpful links.

SOUTH CAROLINA

Report outages:

If your area is without power, click here to contact your electricity provider.

Price Gouging:

If you feel you may have been the victim of a scam or price gouging contact the South Carolina Attorney General at 803-737-3953 and leave a message, or email any examples of documentation to pricegouging@scag.gov if you have witnessed a likely violation.

For additional information on reentry, curfews, school openings, etc. find your county listed below. The link will take you to a list of additional information.

Want more information on hurricane safety?