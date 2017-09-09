Evacuation orders, closings ahead of Hurricane Irma

In preparation for Hurricane Irma, some areas across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry have been issued evacuation orders.

We’ve gathered the most important information for you below.

GEORGIA

Governor Nathan Deal has issued an emergency declaration for the following counties: Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Brantley, Bryan, Bulloch, Burke, Camden, Candler, Charlton, Chatham, Clinch, Coffee, Echols, Effingham, Emanuel, Evans, Glynn, Jenkins, Jeff Davis, Liberty, Long, McIntosh, Pierce, Screven, Tattnall, Toombs, Treutlen, Wayne and Ware Counties.

A mandatory evacuation has been ordered for Zone A in Chatham County. Zones A & B are under a general evacuation order.

Contraflow on I-16 will be reversed, effective at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 10. Check 511 to receive real-time traffic and travel info and emergency alerts.

For additional information on evacuation orders, school and business closings, etc. find your county listed below. The link will take you to a list of additional information.

SOUTH CAROLINA

SC Governor Henry McMaster has issued a mandatory evacuation for the following barrier islands, effective at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 8:

Edisto Beach, Daufuskie, Fripp, Harbor, Hunting, Hilton Head, Knowles and Tullifini Islands.

Evacuation routes are available here

For additional information on closings, evacuation orders, etc. find your county listed below. The link will take you to a list of additional information.

Want more information on hurricane safety?