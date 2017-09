Irma is powerful and dangerous Category 3 storm. Slight weakening due to interaction with Cuba brought winds down to 130 mph, but strengthening is likely as this storm moves over very warm ocean water.

Newest track has another shift west: storm surge, coastal flooding, heavy rain, strong winds, tornadoes all a threat pic.twitter.com/yRQQFmnEoB — Ariella ☂️Scalese (@WSAVariellas) September 9, 2017

While it will be windy today, our main impacts come late Sunday into Monday.

We also need to consider coastal flooding due to higher than normal high tides. Monday tides could coincide with the heaviest rainfall.