UPDATE: SC Gov. announces more shelter locations

UPDATE: SC Gov. Henry McMaster announced the following shelters will be opened:

SHELTERS OPEN

Colleton County

Colleton Middle School -1379 Tuskegee Airmen Drive Walterboro

Jasper County

Ridgeland High Junior and Elementary School – 250 Jaguar Trail – Ridgeland

Richland

Dent Middle School – 2721 Decker Blvd – Columbia

(Opening 9 a.m. Sunday)

Beaufort County

Bluffton High School -12 H.C. McCracken Circle – Bluffton

Battery Creek High – 1 Blue Dolphin Drive – Beaufort

SHELTERS ON STANDBY

Allendale

Fairfax Elementary School – 734 East 14th Street – Fairfax

Allendale Elementary School – 4561 Allendale-Fairfax Hwy – Allendale

Charleston

North Charleston High School – 1087 East Montague Avenue – North Charleston

Stall High School – 3625 Ashley Phosphate Road – North Charleston

Dorchester

Oakbrook Middle School – 286 Old Fort Dr. – Ladson

Fort Dorchester High – 8500 Patriot Blvd – North Charleston

Dubose Middle -1005 Dubose School Rd – Summerville

Hampton

Hampton Elementary School – 505 S Hoover Street – Hampton

Estill High School – 1450 Columbia Hwy North – Estill

Orangeburg

Bethune Bowman Middle/High School – 4857 Charleston Hwy – Rowesville

Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School – 601 Bruin Parkway – Orangeburg

Williamsburg

Kingstree Senior High (East Campus) – 615 MLK Jr. Ave – Kingstree

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________

SOUTH CAROLINA – The Palmetto region of the American Red Cross has opened three evacuation shelters throughout South Carolina. Another evacuation shelter is scheduled to open Saturday at 5 p.m. Locations of the four shelters are as follows:

Dent Middle School – 2721 Decker Blvd. Columbia, SC 29206 – Opened at noon

Crestwood High School – 2000 Oswego Rd. Sumter, SC 29153 – Will open at 5 p.m.

Colleton Middle School – 1379 Tuskegee Airmen Dr. Walterboro, SC 29488 – Opened Saturday AM

Ridgeland High School Complex – 250 Jaguar Trail Ridgeland, SC 29336 – Opened Saturday AM

These evacuation shelters are part of the Red Cross’ efforts to make sure those impacted by Hurricane Irma have a safe, dry place to spend the night. People are urged to bring sleeping bags, pillows and other items to make the shelter feel more like home.

In keeping with our fundamental principles of neutrality and impartiality, the Red Cross will not ask people to show any form of identification in order to stay in our shelters. We do ask people staying in our shelters for their names and pre-disaster addresses so that we can track who is using our services.

We are staying in close contact with our emergency management partners and are ready to open other shelters should the need arise. We are dedicated to helping everyone affected by Hurricane Irma. If other shelters are to be opened, we will let the public know just as soon as we can.

While Irma’s track continues to show a more westward route, we cannot stress enough how important it is for everyone to prepare. Heavy rain is still expected, along with the potential for flooding.

You can find the nearest evacuation shelter by visiting redcross.org/shelter or by downloading the free Red Cross Emergency App. The app also puts real time information about the storm and hurricane safety tips at your fingertips. The app is available in app stores by searching for the American Red Cross or going to redcross.org/apps.