Red Cross announces SC shelter locations

SOUTH CAROLINA – The Palmetto region of the American Red Cross has opened three evacuation shelters throughout South Carolina. Another evacuation shelter is scheduled to open Saturday at 5 p.m. Locations of the four shelters are as follows:

Dent Middle School – 2721 Decker Blvd. Columbia, SC 29206 – Opened at noon

Crestwood High School – 2000 Oswego Rd. Sumter, SC 29153 – Will open at 5 p.m.

Colleton Middle School – 1379 Tuskegee Airmen Dr. Walterboro, SC 29488 – Opened Saturday AM

Ridgeland High School Complex – 250 Jaguar Trail Ridgeland, SC 29336 – Opened Saturday AM

These evacuation shelters are part of the Red Cross’ efforts to make sure those impacted by Hurricane Irma have a safe, dry place to spend the night. People are urged to bring sleeping bags, pillows and other items to make the shelter feel more like home.

In keeping with our fundamental principles of neutrality and impartiality, the Red Cross will not ask people to show any form of identification in order to stay in our shelters. We do ask people staying in our shelters for their names and pre-disaster addresses so that we can track who is using our services.

We are staying in close contact with our emergency management partners and are ready to open other shelters should the need arise. We are dedicated to helping everyone affected by Hurricane Irma. If other shelters are to be opened, we will let the public know just as soon as we can.

While Irma’s track continues to show a more westward route, we cannot stress enough how important it is for everyone to prepare. Heavy rain is still expected, along with the potential for flooding.

You can find the nearest evacuation shelter by visiting redcross.org/shelter or by downloading the free Red Cross Emergency App. The app also puts real time information about the storm and hurricane safety tips at your fingertips. The app is available in app stores by searching for the American Red Cross or going to redcross.org/apps.