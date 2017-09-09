Many Garden City Residents rushed to evacuate ahead of Irma

Garden City — (WSAV)

Evacuees in Garden City go up bright and early Saturday morning hoping to get out of Hurricane Irma’s path.

Greg Cabot is among several residents who wasted no time packing their bags and getting out of town.

“I stayed here for Matthew, but I can’t take a chance on this one,” says Cabot, Evacuee from Garden City.

One by one, they arrived at the Garden City Recreation Center. County leaders had a bus waiting to transport them to the Savannah Civic Center before heading off to higher ground.

Ma Ling is a teacher at Myers Middle School. She just moved to the U.S. from China last month. And, her colleagues encouraged her to evacuate ahead of the storm.

“They think I’m maybe not safe there so, they sent me here,” says Ma Ling, Evacuee from Garden City.

And, that was good advice especially because Ma Ling has never experienced a hurricane before.

She says she didn’t really know what to expect.

“There are three hurricanes out there, correct?”

She joined dozens of Savannah residents who heeded the advice of local and state leaders to seek higher ground.

All of them hoping Irma shows some mercy and fizzles out before causing any more destruction.