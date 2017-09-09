Hurricane Irma: Important info for Candler County

Below is a list of important information and links for Candler County residents ahead of Hurricane Irma. For additional information from Candler County Emergency Management, visit here or call 912-685-2568.

Curfew:

Curfew has been lifted.

Schools:

Candler County Schools will be closed Monday, Sept. 11 and Tuesday, Sept. 12, for all students and employees.

Evacuations:

A mandatory evacuation has not been issued for Candler County.

State of Emergency:

Candler County is included in the updated list of counties under a Declared State of Emergency by Governor Nathan Deal.

Stay up-to-date on your county:

Follow the Candler County Sheriff’s Office for the latest updates here.

Candler County courthouse will be closed on Monday and Tuesday.

Candler County courthouse will be closed on Monday and Tuesday.

County Commissioners Office and Public Works will be open.