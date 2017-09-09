Hurricane Irma: Important info for Candler County

Below is a list of important information and links for Candler County residents ahead of Hurricane Irma. For additional information from Candler County Emergency Management, visit here or call 912-685-2568.
Curfew:
Curfew has been lifted.
Schools:
Candler County Schools will be closed Monday, Sept. 11 and Tuesday, Sept. 12, for all students and employees.
Evacuations:
A mandatory evacuation has not been issued for Candler County.
State of Emergency:
Candler County is included in the updated list of counties under a Declared State of Emergency by Governor Nathan Deal.
Stay up-to-date on your county:
Follow the Candler County Sheriff’s Office for the latest updates here.
Closings & Cancellations for Glynn County are as listed:
- Candler County courthouse will be closed on Monday and Tuesday.
- County Commissioners Office and Public Works will be open.
