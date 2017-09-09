Hurricane Irma: Important info for Candler County

Below is a list of important information and links for Candler County residents ahead of Hurricane Irma. For additional information from Candler County Emergency Management, visit here or call 912-685-2568.

Curfew:

County Commission Chair Clyn Thrift and Mayor Billy Trapnell have signed a curfew ordinance effective on Sunday, September 10 at 7:00 p.m. until further notice.

During this time it is unlawful to travel, loiter, wander or stroll on public streets or public grounds.

Authorized and essential emergency responders, law enforcement, health care providers and others working with/through the county emergency management agency are exempted.

Evacuations:

A mandatory evacuation has not been issued for Candler County.

State of Emergency:

Candler County is included in the updated list of counties under a Declared State of Emergency by Governor Nathan Deal.

Stay up-to-date on your county:

Follow the Candler County Sheriff’s Office for the latest updates here.

Closings & Cancellations for Glynn County are as listed:

Candler County courthouse will be closed on Monday and Tuesday.

County Commissioners Office and Public Works will be open.