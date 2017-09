SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Rumors spread quickly, but as misinformation circulates, FEMA has set up a helpful website to provide accurate information.

A list of on-going rumors and scams are included on the site, as well as their true or false status.

This helps confirm or deny rumors about re-entry, gas, inspection and more.

You can check here often as the list grows: https://www.fema.gov/hurricane-irma-rumor-control