Chatham County: Everything you need to know about today’s evacuation procedures

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Mandatory evacuation plans for Chatham County:
- All of Chatham County is under a mandatory evacuation: The governor has called for everything east of I-95 to evacuate, but Chatham County has issued a mandatory evacuation for the entire county
- Chatham County will begin evacuating by zone:
- Zone A: (RED) 8 a.m.-noon Saturday
- Zone B: (ORANGE) noon- 8 p.m. Saturday
- Zone C: (PURPLE) 8 a.m.-noon Sunday
- Many assembly areas will be available for individuals needing assistance with evacuation. They are scheduled begin at 8 a.m. Saturday morning.
- EAA (Evacuation Assembly Area) @ the Civic Center
- Begins Saturday at 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
- Will reopen on Sunday at 8 a.m.
- Thunderbolt evacuation assistance:
- Anyone wishing to evacuate must be at the at Senior Center located at 3236 Russell Street (31404)
- Begins 8 a.m. – Last pick up at noon on Saturday
- City of Bloomingdale evacuation assistance
- Assembly area for anyone needed assistance will run from Bloomingdale Community Center located at 202 E. Moore Street (31302).
- Last pick up will be Sunday @ 2:45 pm.
- Reminders:
- Cars are not allowed to park at assembly area(s)
- Luggage can not be stored at assemble area(s)
- NO one is allowed to remain at the assembly areas after evacuation assistance is closed
- Begins Saturday at 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
- Utilities
- Municipal utility services will not be turned off.
- Residents are encouraged to make contact with their provider for specific details. Some parts of Chatham County have private water provider.
- For more information, visit consolidatedutilities.com
- Airport – Savannah International Airport: Flights are operational but with numerous cancellations through Tuesday. Travelers are encouraged to contact their airline directly for specific details. Please note, some shops and restaurants may be closed even when flights are operating. Passengers are encouraged not to call the airport, make contact with the airline specifically for personal travel information. Additional information can be found at flySAV.com/News