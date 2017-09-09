UPDATE: Beaufort Memorial will not operate as a shelter

UPDATE:

On Friday afternoon SC Governor Henry McMaster stayed his order for mandatory medical evacuations for health care facilities in three coastal counties: Beaufort, Colleton and Jasper. At this time we have safely transferred several patients to hospitals located in the SC midlands and upstate.

Effective Friday, September 8, at noon the hospital:

Canceled all surgeries scheduled at the hospital and the Ambulatory Surgery Center through Tuesday or until further notice.

Closed all Beaufort Memorial physician practices at noon. Practices will remain closed through Tuesday or until further notice.

Closed all outpatient services, including imaging, lab and rehabilitation through Tuesday or until further notice.

Discontinued radiation therapy, chemotherapy, and infusion services at the Keyserling Cancer Center and the Chemotherapy & Infusion Center. Services will remain closed through Tuesday or until further notice.

The Emergency Room currently remains open; however, the hospital will not be accepting new admissions. Patients will be treated and released, or transferred. OB patients who need medical assistance should report to the ER to be assessed and treated appropriately.

Updates about the hospital can be found here and on our Facebook page throughout the duration of the storm.

NOTE: THE HOSPITAL IS NOT A SHELTER AND WILL NOT OPERATE AS SUCH BEFORE OR DURING AN EVACUATION.

To locate evacuation routes, emergency shelters and services please visit www.scemd.org.

BEAUFORT, SC – According to hospital officials, Beaufort Memorial Hospital (BMH) has received a waiver to “shelter in place” during the passage of Hurricane Irma, allowing the hospital to keep its emergency room open and critical personnel to stay in the hospital and prepare to care for remaining patients.

On Friday, Governor Henry McMaster upheld the mandatory medical evacuation for BMH, which transferred or discharged a majority of the patients following the Thursday afternoon announcement. Nineteen remaining patients will be cared for in the hospital, which is staffed with clinical and support personnel, as well as with security officers. Transferred patients will be cleared to return as soon as county officials deem the area is safe and the hospital is prepared to receive them.

President and CEO Russell Baxley emphasized the importance of local residents’ heeding evacuation recommendations and making plans to keep themselves safe.

Emergency and OB patients should present themselves to the Emergency Room for evaluation. All other hospital entrances will be closed until further notice.

Updates will be made available on the hospital’s website at www.bmhsc.org.