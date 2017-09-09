Beaufort Memorial to serve as shelter during storm; emergency room open

BEAUFORT, SC – According to hospital officials, Beaufort Memorial Hospital (BMH) has received a waiver to “shelter in place” during the passage of Hurricane Irma, allowing the hospital to keep its emergency room open and critical personnel to stay in the hospital and prepare to care for remaining patients.

On Friday, Governor Henry McMaster upheld the mandatory medical evacuation for BMH, which transferred or discharged a majority of the patients following the Thursday afternoon announcement. Nineteen remaining patients will be cared for in the hospital, which is staffed with clinical and support personnel, as well as with security officers. Transferred patients will be cleared to return as soon as county officials deem the area is safe and the hospital is prepared to receive them.

President and CEO Russell Baxley emphasized the importance of local residents’ heeding evacuation recommendations and making plans to keep themselves safe.

Emergency and OB patients should present themselves to the Emergency Room for evaluation. All other hospital entrances will be closed until further notice.

Updates will be made available on the hospital’s website at www.bmhsc.org.