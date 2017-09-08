SC Gov declares mandatory evacuation for select Barrier Islands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSAV) – Ahead of Hurricane Irma, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster has issued an evacuation for select Barrier Islands.

The mandatory evacuation will take effect at 10:00 a.m. on September 9 for Barrier Islands in Beaufort, Colleton and Jasper counties.

This applies to the following: Edisto Beach, Daufuskie, Fripp, Harbor, Hunting, Hilton Head, Knowles and Tullifini Islands.

The announcement was made at a press conference at 7:45 p.m. on Friday.

For the citizens outside of these areas, Governor McMaster says, “I encourage them to seek shelter if they have concerns for their personal safety, adding, “Now is the time to plan.”

The National Hurricane Center predicts a storm surge of 4 to 6 feet above ground level for the southernmost coast of South Carolina, with the greatest impacts on Monday.