VIDEO: Flooding in Haiti after Irma strikes

HAITI (NBC News) – Hurricane Irma swept past northern Haiti early today, flooding entire neighborhoods in the impoverished nation.

Streets were turned into ponds by Irma’s heavy rains.

Residents of Cap Haitien on the northern coast tried to save their belongings, walking in floodwater that was knee high.

Irma roared past Haiti and the Dominican Republic with waves as high as 20 feet.

Communications went down as the storm slammed into the island, and the extent of the devastation was not immediately clear.

The death toll from Irma’s rampage through the Caribbean stood at 17 and was expected to rise as rescuers reached some of the hardest-hit areas.

And on the horizon to the east is Hurricane Jose, a Category 4 storm that could hit some of the devastated areas this weekend.