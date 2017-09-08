Video: Coast Guard damage assessment of St. Thomas after Irma

Coast Guard video by Air Station Borinquen

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — According to Coast Guard officials, Coast Guard crews continue to conduct port assessments by land, air and sea of the damage caused by Hurricane Irma in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, Thursday.

As of 6 p.m. Thursday, the Captain of the Port San Juan has set Port Readiness Condition FOUR for and opening the following ports in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands:

“We have made significant progress on our ports since Hurricane Irma passed, but the Port of St. Thomas was impacted severely. We have teams on the ground, air and water making navigational and port assessments of this area to ensure a quick and safe recovery,” said Capt. Eric King, commander, Sector San Juan. “The Coast Guard is coordinating very closely with our port partners to keep them appraised of the storms impact and port conditions. We are doing everything in our power to open the ports, but we want to remind the public we must do this safely to mitigate any further damage, pollution or injury.”

Open with No Restrictions:

San Juan, Puerto Rico

Ponce, Puerto Rico

Guayanilla, Puerto Rico

Tallaboa, Puerto Rico

Guanica, Puerto Rico

Salinas, Puerto Rico

Vieques, Puerto Rico

Yabucoa, Puerto Rico

Limetree Bay, St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands

Krause Lagoon, St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands

Open with Restrictions:

Guayama, Puerto Rico: Only to Tug and Barges, no ships greater than 500 gross tons, and no deep draft vessels.

Mayaguez, Puerto Rico – Daylight operations only

Culebra port is open – Daylight operations only

Christiansted, St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands – Daylight operations only

St. John, Cruz Bay, U.S. Virgin Island – Ferry traffic only

St. Thomas, Redhook, U.S. Virgin Islands – Ferry traffic only

Ports in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands that remain CLOSED under Port Readiness Condition ZULU are:

Arecibo, Puerto Rico

All other ports in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands

Fredericksted, St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands