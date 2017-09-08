Tattnall County closings for Irma

Tattnall County Schools will be open on Friday, September 8. They will be closed on Monday, September 11 and Tuesday, September 12.

Due to Hurricane Irma, the public meeting scheduled for September 11, 2017, at 5:00 p. m. to provide the opportunity for public input on the fiscal year 2018 budget, prior to adoption, and the called meeting scheduled for September 14, 2017, at 6:30 p. m. to adopt the fiscal year 2018 budget, have been rescheduled to Monday, September 18, 2017, at 5:00 p. m. at the Board of Education Central Office located at 146 West Brazell Street, Reidsville, GA.