Tattnall County closings for Irma

By Published:

Tattnall County Schools will be open on Friday, September 8. They will be closed on Monday, September 11 and Tuesday, September 12.

Due to Hurricane Irma, the public meeting scheduled for September 11, 2017, at 5:00 p. m. to provide the opportunity for public input on the fiscal year 2018 budget, prior to adoption, and the called meeting scheduled for September 14, 2017, at 6:30 p. m. to adopt the fiscal year 2018 budget, have been rescheduled to Monday, September 18, 2017, at 5:00 p. m. at the Board of Education Central Office located at 146 West Brazell Street, Reidsville, GA.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s