Plans for county police department move forward, but with reservations

Savannah — (WSAV)

Chatham County leaders are moving forward with plans to create a separate police department, but one commissioner says he has reservations about the move.

Friday, the Chatham County Commission received an update from the newly formed transition team that will establish a new Chatham County Police Department. The move comes two months after the city voted to dissolve the combined departments.

The transition team unveiled a new seal for the CCPD and also a new design for police badges. The county will hire police officers and conduct a nationwide search to find a police chief.

Friday, Commission Chairman Al Scott told News 3 he’s met with Mayor Eddie Deloach, and he now believes keeping the departments merged would be in the best interest of the City of Savannah.

“I don’t want to speak for the mayor, but I think the mayor and I both have reservations about it, but we both know that we have to do what we have to do,” says Al Scott, Chatham County Commissioner.

News 3 reached out to Mayor Deloach about whether the decision to dissolve the departments should move forward. His office told us right now the mayor is focused on Hurricane Irma preparations.