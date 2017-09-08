Plans for county police department move forward, but with reservations

By Published: Updated:

Savannah — (WSAV)

Chatham County leaders are moving forward with plans to create a separate police department, but one commissioner says he has reservations about the move.
Friday, the Chatham County Commission received an update from the newly formed transition team that will establish a new Chatham County Police Department. The move comes two months after the city voted to dissolve the combined departments.
The transition team unveiled a new seal for the CCPD and also a new design for police badges. The county will hire police officers and conduct a nationwide search to find a police chief.
Friday, Commission Chairman Al Scott told News 3 he’s met with Mayor Eddie Deloach, and he now believes keeping the departments merged would be in the best interest of the City of Savannah.

“I don’t want to speak for the mayor, but I think the mayor and I both have reservations about it, but we both know that we have to do what we have to do,” says Al Scott, Chatham County Commissioner.

News 3 reached out to Mayor Deloach about whether the decision to dissolve the departments should move forward. His office told us right now the mayor is focused on Hurricane Irma preparations.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s