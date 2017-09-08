PHOTOS: Hurricane Irma preparations underway in the Coastal Empire

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Preparations are underway in the Coastal Empire as residents and businesses anticipate Hurricane Irma’s impact on the area.
As of 11:00 a.m. Irma is a Category 4 is spreading westward over portions of Cuba and the Central Bahamas with winds at 150 mph.
Some businesses aren’t taking any chances.
“We used tape because we didn’t have plywood and we’re praying for the best,” says one employee at Panda Express.
Take a look at some of the photos:
Hurricane Irma preparations underway
