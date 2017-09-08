PHOTOS: Hurricane Irma preparations underway in the Coastal Empire

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Preparations are underway in the Coastal Empire as residents and businesses anticipate Hurricane Irma’s impact on the area.

As of 11:00 a.m. Irma is a Category 4 is spreading westward over portions of Cuba and the Central Bahamas with winds at 150 mph.

Some businesses aren’t taking any chances.

“We used tape because we didn’t have plywood and we’re praying for the best,” says one employee at Panda Express.

Take a look at some of the photos:

Hurricane Irma preparations underway View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Hibbett in Hinesville [via Lewis Levine, Coastal News Service] An employee at Panda Express says "we used tape because we didn't have plywood and we're praying for the best." [via WSAV Darius Johnson] City Hall preps for Irma. [via WSAV Trish Williford] City Hall preps for Irma. [via WSAV Trish Williford] Parkers on Victory Drive boarded up windows on Thursday, September 7. Zum Rosen Hof in Hinesville [via Lewis Levine, Coastal News Service] Preparations are starting on Broughton Street. [via WSAV JoAnn Merrigan]

Still preparing for the storm? Here are some helpful resources: