Metro investigates Katama Way shooting

SAVANNAH, GA (WSAV) – Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department’s Violent Crimes detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred near the intersection of Katama Way and Vineyard Haven Drive on September 7.

At about 7:10 p.m., officers responded to the area and found Jawanza Bullard, 19, suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

At this time, it appears Bullard and William Jackson, 19, were involved in an exchange of gunfire with a third subject.

The circumstances leading up to this incident are still under investigation. At this time, the shooting does not appear random.

Anyone with information on this case should contact the SCMPD tip line by dialing (912) 525-3124.

Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.