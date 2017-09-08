Meet Harvey & Irma: Washington couple celebrating 75 years of marriage

SPOKANE, Wash. (WSAV) – Say hello to Harvey and Irma. No not the hurricanes, the couple celebrating 75 years of wedded bliss.

When they first heard the news, Harvey and Irma though their daughter was playing a joke on them.

“Oh, yeah, sure, and she looked at me and said, ‘Mom, I’m telling you the truth,” says Irma Schluter.

Because how could two devastating hurricanes be named after two very sweet people?

103-year-old Harvey and 92-year-old Irma met in Spokane many, many, years ago.

As it turns out, their siblings knew each other.

“And I opened the door and I saw a soldier and I shut the door because I didn’t know who it was,” says Irma.

But eventually, Irma opened her heart to Harvey, and the two married in 1942.

“I think he’s pretty special right now,” Irma says.

They raised three kids, which turned into a handful of grand-kids. In addition, they’ve helped raise more than 100 foster children.

How? “A lot of patience,” says Harvey.

As for sharing names with two devastating storms, they’re not sure what to think. It’s hard for them to even watch the coverage.

“It’s so sad and I don’t like that,” says Irma. “It bothers me.”

In 75 years of marriage, they’ve learned at least one thing.

“Each one’s gotta have love,” says Harvey.

That, and faith says Irma — two things that were here before and will be here after the other Harvey and Irma pass into history.

[And by the way — Irma has a birthday coming up. She’ll be 93 in November.]