Liberty County EMA offers evacuation transportation today

By Published:

WSAV -Liberty County Emergency Management Agency, with the Board of Education, will offer transportation for people that need assistance evacuating today, Friday. This will take place at Shuman Recreation Center located at 800 Tupelo Trail, Hinesville.

The last call for people boarding is 1 p.m. and buses will leave at 2 p.m. today. Make sure you pack any medications you need and a three day supply of clothing. If you don’t have a way to get to the Shuman Recreation Center, meet at your closest city hall by 12 p.m. for pick up by Liberty transit.

For pets, make sure you have food for more than three days. They must be in carriers, and you must have their shot records. All shots must be up-to-date.

