Hurricane Irma: Important info for Evans County residents

By Published:

Below is a list of important information and links for Evans County residents ahead of Hurricane Irma. For additional information from Evans County Emergency Management, visit here

Evacuations:

A mandatory evacuation has not been issued for Evans County.

State of Emergency:

Evans County is included in the updated list of counties under a Declared State of Emergency by Governor Nathan Deal.

Stay up-to-date on your county:

Follow Evans County Emergency Management on Facebook here.

Closings & Cancellations for Evans County are as listed:

Schools:

  • Evans County Schools will be closed on September 8, 11 & 12.

Click here to go back to the list of all counties in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

