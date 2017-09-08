Hurricane Irma: Important info for Evans County residents

Below is a list of important information and links for Evans County residents ahead of Hurricane Irma. For additional information from Evans County Emergency Management, visit here
Evacuations:
A mandatory evacuation has not been issued for Evans County.
State of Emergency:
Evans County is included in the updated list of counties under a Declared State of Emergency by Governor Nathan Deal.
Stay up-to-date on your county:
Follow Evans County Emergency Management on Facebook here.
Closings & Cancellations for Evans County are as listed:
Schools:
- Evans County Schools will be closed on September 8, 11 & 12.