Hurricane Irma: Important info for Colleton County residents

By Published: Updated:

Below is a list of important information and links for Colleton County residents ahead of Hurricane Irma. For additional information from Colleton County Emergency Management, visit here.

Evacuations:

A mandatory evacuation has been issued for Edisto Beach in Colleton County.

 A list of SC shelter locations can be found here.

Citizens outside of barrier islands are encouraged to seek shelter if they have concerns for their personal safety.

Starting tomorrow, September 9, the Colleton Middle School will operate as a shelter.

To re-open:

Colleton County Schools will resume class on a two-hour delay Wednesday, September 13.

Government offices will resume normal operations on September 13 at 8:00 a.m.

 

Click here to go back to the list of all counties in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

Related Posts

1 thought on “Hurricane Irma: Important info for Colleton County residents

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s