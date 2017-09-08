Hurricane Irma: Important info for Colleton County residents

Below is a list of important information and links for Colleton County residents ahead of Hurricane Irma. For additional information from Colleton County Emergency Management, visit here.

Evacuations:

A mandatory evacuation has been issued for Edisto Beach in Colleton County.

A list of SC shelter locations can be found here.

Citizens outside of barrier islands are encouraged to seek shelter if they have concerns for their personal safety.

Starting tomorrow, September 9, the Colleton Middle School will operate as a shelter.

To re-open:

Colleton County Schools will resume class on a two-hour delay Wednesday, September 13.

Government offices will resume normal operations on September 13 at 8:00 a.m.