Hurricane Irma: Important info for Colleton County residents

Below is a list of important information and links for Colleton County residents ahead of Hurricane Irma. For additional information from Colleton County Emergency Management, visit here.
Evacuations:
A mandatory evacuation has been issued for Edisto Beach in Colleton County, beginning tomorrow, Saturday, September 9 at 10:00 a.m.
Citizens outside of barrier islands are encouraged to seek shelter if they have concerns for their personal safety.
Starting tomorrow, September 9, the Colleton Middle School will operate as a shelter.
Routes:
Click here to download a map of evacuation routes.