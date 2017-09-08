Hurricane Irma: Important info for Colleton County residents

Below is a list of important information and links for Colleton County residents ahead of Hurricane Irma. For additional information from Colleton County Emergency Management, visit here.

Evacuations:

A mandatory evacuation has been issued for Edisto Beach in Colleton County, beginning tomorrow, Saturday, September 9 at 10:00 a.m.

Citizens outside of barrier islands are encouraged to seek shelter if they have concerns for their personal safety.

Starting tomorrow, September 9, the Colleton Middle School will operate as a shelter.

Routes:

Click here to download a map of evacuation routes.