Hurricane Irma: Important info for Bulloch County residents

Below is a list of important information and links for Bulloch County residents ahead of Hurricane Irma. For additional information from Bulloch County Emergency Management, visit here.
Evacuations:
A mandatory evacuation has not been issued for Bulloch County.
State of Emergency:
Bulloch County is included in the updated list of counties under a Declared State of Emergency by Governor Nathan Deal.
Stay up-to-date on your county:
Follow Bulloch County Public Safety/EMA on Facebook here.
Officials will decide Friday whether to close non-essential county buildings and waste collection centers.
City:
- Statesboro City Hall will be closed Monday, Tuesday pending.
Schools:
- Bulloch County schools will be closed Friday, September 8 through Tuesday, September 12 for all students and employee.
Other:
- The Superior Court of Bulloch County has canceled jury selection previously scheduled for Tuesday, September 12.