Hurricane Irma: Important info for Bulloch County residents

Below is a list of important information and links for Bulloch County residents ahead of Hurricane Irma. For additional information from Bulloch County Emergency Management, visit here.

Evacuations:

A mandatory evacuation has not been issued for Bulloch County.

State of Emergency:

Bulloch County is included in the updated list of counties under a Declared State of Emergency by Governor Nathan Deal.

Stay up-to-date on your county:

Follow Bulloch County Public Safety/EMA on Facebook here.

Officials will decide Friday whether to close non-essential county buildings and waste collection centers.

City:

Statesboro City Hall will be closed Monday, Tuesday pending.

Schools:

Bulloch County schools will be closed Friday, September 8 through Tuesday, September 12 for all students and employee.

Other:

The Superior Court of Bulloch County has canceled jury selection previously scheduled for Tuesday, September 12.