Hurricane Irma still a powerful and dangerous storm spinning toward the United States. As of 8 o’clock this morning, Irma was 80 miles northeast of Cabo Lucrecia, Cuba.

8 am update keeps #Irma as a powerful Cat 4 storm. Also keeps west track, which means tornado threat for us Sun-Mon pic.twitter.com/YA0aHmUto5 — Ariella ☂️Scalese (@WSAVariellas) September 8, 2017

A western track is looking more likely for Irma, this means a landfall in Florida as a major hurricane. This means the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry are on the “dirty” side of the hurricane, where severe weather becomes the main threat. Storm surge is still possible and could lead to flooding for those who live along the coast.