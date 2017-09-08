Friday Afternoon Hurricane Irma Update

By Published:

Irma is beginning to get too close for comfort. This powerful Category 4 storm is moving west northwest at 14 mph. Hurricane warnings up for South Florida, The Bahamas and parts of Cuba.

As Irma moves through warm water, the storm is expected to keep its strength as a Category 4 storm.

While the storm will weaken after it makes landfall, we will still see major impacts Sunday into Monday. Everything from tropical storm force winds, with hurricane force gusts and heavy rain that could lead to flooding. Flooding along the coast could also be possible due to storm surge. A main concern for Storm Team 3 is the potential for a tornado outbreak Sunday night into Monday.

