Evacuation plans for Savannah’s homeless community

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – With more than four thousand homeless persons living in Savannah, many are wondering where they will go if Hurricane Irma makes landfall.

The Chatham-Savannah Authority for the Homeless is working with the Chatham Emergency Management Agency to ensure the homeless population is safe during the disaster.

They have buses that will pick up those who want to evacuate to take them to Atlanta and Augusta where food and shelter will be provided.

But the Executive Director of the Authority for the Homeless says she is worried about the aftermath of the storm.

“Our shelters aren’t going to open back up again. There’s not going to be any food served and there is going to be no place to shelter if they are living in a homeless camp and it gets rained out and they lose all of their things,” says Cindy Murphy Kelly, Executive Director, adding, “They will be standing out all by themselves with nowhere to turn and so we want them to know that this is a really critical situation.”

More than twenty camps in the Savannah area could be affected by the storm. Any homeless individuals in the community are encouraged to head to the nearest shelter to evacuate.