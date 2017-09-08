Chatham County Animal Shelter asks for help; free adoptions end today

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The following letter is from Chatham County Animal Shelter located at 7211 Sallie Mood Dr, Savannah.

A plea to the community…we need your help we prepare for the worst and hope for the best regarding Hurricane Irma.

As you may have heard, there is a possibility that Savannah could be in the path of Hurricane Irma, and if so, Savannah may feel devastation as early as Monday of next week. One or our key missions is to save animals, and we need to make preparations now to bring as many animals as possible to safety in the event the storm does hit Savannah.

We are making plans to evacuate some cats and dogs to nearby shelters not projected to be in the path of Irma. However, capacity at these shelters is very small. Therefore, we really need help please from the community. If you are able to adopt a cat or dog this week, this will be a huge help as this lowers the number of animals needing to be evacuated. And if you are not in a position to adopt permanently, we can arrange for a temporary adoption. For temporary adoptions, we need for you to please keep the cat(s) and/or dog(s) for a short time until the storm has blown through and we are able to reopen and resume normal operations. We do not at this point know the duration of time this might entail, but based on last year’s Hurricane Matthew we estimate a temporary adoption period of about 2 weeks. And if the storm does not reach Savannah, as we all hope, then we can take the animal(s) back as soon as we are out of harm’s way from the weather.

If you able to help with a permanent or temporary adoption, please come by the shelter no later than today as we have to invoke evacuation plans. There will be no adoption fees this week.

Thanks very much for your help. We know the community will pull together, as we always do, to help animals in need.